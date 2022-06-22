CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,157,000 after acquiring an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64,869 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,716,000 after buying an additional 170,091 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35.

