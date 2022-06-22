Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $15.83 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.83 billion and approximately $815.74 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00081630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00291799 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00050611 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

