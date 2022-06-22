Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,207,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 69,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,787. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

