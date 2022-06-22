Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 1,130 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 139,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,310. The firm has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.18. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

