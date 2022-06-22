Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657,399 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 97,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

