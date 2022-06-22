Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,500 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $61,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.32. 251,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521,206. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

