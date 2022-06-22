Carret Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BG stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. 22,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,821. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

