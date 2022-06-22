Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 372.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.23. 5,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,195. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

