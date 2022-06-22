Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Achieves $85.99 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $85.99 million and $11.61 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.00741334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00069481 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014913 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,268,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

