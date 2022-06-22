CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,320 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 16.4% in the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 150,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,774,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $264.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

