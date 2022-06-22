CCG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

