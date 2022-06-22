CCG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

