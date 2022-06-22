CCG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

