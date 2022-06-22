CCG Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $377.01 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

