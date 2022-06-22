CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $139,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

