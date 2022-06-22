CCG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $42.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.