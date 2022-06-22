CCG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,192,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,941,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after buying an additional 903,418 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

