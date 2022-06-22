CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,075,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,902,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 588,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 395,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,078,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.