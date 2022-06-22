Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CENTA traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. 1,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

