Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.90

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.
About Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)
