CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 545 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

