CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $460,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

