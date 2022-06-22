CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $773,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $340,702,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.83 and its 200-day moving average is $315.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.