CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $904,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 29.4% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.30. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

