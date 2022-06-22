CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.06 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 550.01%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,520 shares of company stock worth $635,798 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

