CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 3,676 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

