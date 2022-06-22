CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $165.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day moving average of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

