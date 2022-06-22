Choreo LLC Sells 2,870 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $41,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,465. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

