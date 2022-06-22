CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand makes up about 0.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

NYSE:IR opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

