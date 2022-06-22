CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 29,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.