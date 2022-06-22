CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,296 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after buying an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average of $113.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

