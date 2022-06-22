Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Boosted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,335 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after purchasing an additional 401,677 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 395,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

