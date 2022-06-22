Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,425 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $143,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,055,538 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.

