Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. 840,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,494,954. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $176.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

