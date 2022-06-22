Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ: CMTL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/15/2022 – Comtech Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

6/14/2022 – Comtech Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/13/2022 – Comtech Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – Comtech Telecommunications had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Comtech Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

CMTL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,803. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $252.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 86.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 75.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

