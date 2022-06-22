Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 4.2% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.67.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $193.29 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.81.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $30,059,459. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

