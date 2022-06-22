Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after buying an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,943. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.34 and its 200 day moving average is $274.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

