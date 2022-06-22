Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 790,737 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,155,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,663,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,399,000.

Shares of VDC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,730. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

