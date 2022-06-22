Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $42.21 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 82,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. 14,666,004 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80.

