Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.44. 231,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,254. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

