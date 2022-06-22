Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 345 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 345 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,538,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.68. 18,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,004. The company has a 50-day moving average of $523.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.