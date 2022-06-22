Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 775 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 129.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,022,886. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

