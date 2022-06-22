Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading Down 17.8%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 17.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 127,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 78,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market cap of C$17.59 million and a PE ratio of -11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43.

Get Constantine Metal Resources alerts:

Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constantine Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constantine Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.