Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Constellation Brands by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.88. 14,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day moving average is $237.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.27.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

