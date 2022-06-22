Convex Finance (CVX) Market Capitalization Reaches $271.92 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00021208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $271.92 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.77 or 0.00549098 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00068742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,637,066 coins and its circulating supply is 63,560,064 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

