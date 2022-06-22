Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 49,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 124,931 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Convey Health Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

The company has a market cap of $756.78 million and a P/E ratio of -60.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $96.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 67.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 607,954 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 747,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 38.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 281,344 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

