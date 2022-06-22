Cortex (CTXC) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CTXC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $22.00 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 196,808,666 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

