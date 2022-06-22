Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lifted by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.00. 31,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $386.56 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

