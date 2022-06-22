Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $463.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.97. The company has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $386.56 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

