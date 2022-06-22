Coty (NYSE:COTY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

